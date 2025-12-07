Dear readers,

This is my weekly roundup of new political data published over the last week. While the obvious news story this week is about the special election in TN-07, I am trying to use this Sunday column to highlight interesting or otherwise under-covered data.

The lead story slot for this issue is about a new poll exploring the attitudinal differences between core MAGA voters and the new Republican voters who powered Donald Trump’s victory in 2024. This new data also explains Republicans’ poor position heading into 2026.

On deck here at Strength In Numbers: On Tuesday, I will write about the results of a new survey into the way cable news disproportionately covers right-leaning issues. On Wednesday or Thursday, I may have a short piece up on an interesting crosstab of data from my November Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. And on Friday, readers will get the usual Chart of the Week reacting to the news of the next 5 days.

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