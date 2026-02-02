Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

The Texas special election and 2026 political environment

Recapping Taylor Rehmet’s win in Texas last Saturday, immigration polling, and what's in store for 2026
G. Elliott Morris's avatar
Michael Podhorzer's avatar
G. Elliott Morris and Michael Podhorzer
Feb 02, 2026

(This note is from Elliott). Thanks to my friend Michael Podhorzer of the Weekend Reading Substack for having me on his show to talk about politics and electoral strategy ahead of 2026.

We cover:

  • Taylor Rehmet’s massive upset win in Texas’s 9th Senate District last Saturday

  • How views about immigration have changed since January 2025

  • Where the “median voter theorem” falls short

Plus: What independent polling can add to our understanding of elections

If you missed our livestream, you can watch it by clicking play above. You can also read the transcript from our conversation by clicking the button labeled ‘Transcript’ directly below the player.

If you’re a reader of Strength in Numbers and haven’t yet subscribed to Michael’s newsletter, head to weekendreading.net. And if you’re coming from Michael’s audience, subscribe here to get the numbers behind the news!

