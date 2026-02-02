The Texas special election and 2026 political environment

(This note is from Elliott). Thanks to my friend Michael Podhorzer of the Weekend Reading Substack for having me on his show to talk about politics and electoral strategy ahead of 2026.

We cover:

Taylor Rehmet’s massive upset win in Texas’s 9th Senate District last Saturday

How views about immigration have changed since January 2025

Where the “median voter theorem” falls short

Plus: What independent polling can add to our understanding of elections

If you missed our livestream, you can watch it by clicking play above. You can also read the transcript from our conversation by clicking the button labeled ‘Transcript’ directly below the player.

