Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
5h

The bigger question for Republicans right now is, "are you going to continue to vote for reps and senators who do nothing to oppose Trump's really bad and really expensive decisions"?

I get newsletters from multiple Republican senators and they're always touting local events and federal funds they've won for state projects (one was bragging about FEMA funds he had secured for his constituents).

Maybe an upcoming poll could be about the gap (or lack of) between voter disapproval of Trump and how much of that rubs off on the state's senators and reps.

Because those are the elections that matter this year.

Reply
Share
Merrill's avatar
Merrill
4h

Trump and his Lackey of Lethality asked Congress for an extra $200 billion in funding for its "excursion" into Iran. What We, The American People must decide:

$200 billion can fund $2000 in health insurance for 100 million Americans. OR $200 billion can kill a few thousand more Iranians. Who needs the help more? Our TV star, playing Mr. Lethality, playing vicious attack dog for our deranged POTUS or WE the American people.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture