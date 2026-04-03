Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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The Coke Brothers's avatar
The Coke Brothers
3d

Trump has pushed the oligarch agenda, where the country works for about 50 hyperwealthy people and fucks everybody else and the world

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Cynthia Erb's avatar
Cynthia Erb
2d

Excellent essay.

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