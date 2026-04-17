Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Stephen Clermont's avatar
Stephen Clermont
4h

I would recommend looking at this index https://www.primerica.com/public/household-budget-index.html.

Unfortunately they havent updated March or April yet. This intuitively feels right compared to Michigan since people's budgets actually did better under COVID and crashed in the immediate post COVID world before stabilizing.

I am hoping they backfill the trend pre 2014.

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1 reply by G. Elliott Morris
Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
2h

>> "I just want to underscore something before concluding, and that is that we don’t really need to be doing all this fancy modeling to explain consumer sentiment. We can just ask people what they think, and believe them! Much of the discourse about the “sentiment gap” assumes that the economic statistical models are right and the people, in aggregate, are wrong in how they’re thinking about the economy. But what if we flip that on its head? What if the national statistics are just... missing something?"

OMG, THANK YOU! I really, really wish more folks who are talking about this issue took the time to include this point.

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