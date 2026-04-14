Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Kim Denise's avatar
Kim Denise
3hEdited

THANK YOU! All during the 2024 presidential campaign, when the Democrats kept crowing about our great economy, I was screaming at the screen, "People can't afford to live! It doesn't matter what your indicators say!" It was hugely frustrating, and I believe this inability to understand/acknowledge/address the very real and punishing economic situation faced by so many USians is in great part why people are so alienated from the Democratic party.

It's the prices, stupid! Yes, yes it is. It really is the prices.

I have explained to so many people that the RATE of inflation coming down (back when inflation was actually coming down) doesn't mean PRICES are coming down. It just means prices aren't going up as quickly. People don't understand the distinction, and honestly it doesn't matter much to them if prices are staying high.

When politicians laud improvements in the inflation rate and DON'T RELATE IT TO PRICES, they sound elitist and out of touch. It's very simple, and none of them seem to get it. It's the PRICES. Groceries, rent, gas, electricity, cat food, college, major appliances, you name it. Services too, from car repair to lawn mowing to vet bills.

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Keith W's avatar
Keith W
3h

Anecdotally, it's the prices. I've stopped buying Costco cakes because v they are $4 more than they were a couple of years ago..They are luxury items which I could still afford, but I can't justify that expense, and I am very privileged in my income and quality of life. When I go to the grocery store, I am shocked. I remember what prices were and compare. Macro indicators have nothing to do with my choices. It's the costs that I see and remember that shape both my attitude and my choices. Higher prices are perceptively real in ways that macro trends are not

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