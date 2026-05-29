Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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gwHornPlayer's avatar
gwHornPlayer
10h

Great piece. The takeaway for me is that Dems can’t afford to indulge their innate tendency to focus on idealistic campaigns focused on policy papers and the antiquated, ridiculous notion that voters will credit them for past accomplishments. Voters are largely uninformed, self-interested and extremely vulnerable to the barrage of propaganda and misinformation we are subjected to 24/7. Dems must be smarter about social media and messaging if they want to have any chance of implementing their idealistic agenda.

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AnnD's avatar
AnnD
10h

A great piece. Should be required reading for every podcast bro.

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