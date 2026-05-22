Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Madeleine's avatar
Madeleine
33m

Outstanding analysis!!! I hope every one of influence in the Democratic Party reads this and acts on your excellent advice!

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Kim Slocum's avatar
Kim Slocum
9m

What this partly overlooks is the fact that no matter how favorable the results of the 2026 and 2028 elections turn out to be for Democrats, the Republicans will still have their twin “firewalls” behind which they can retreat—SCOTUS and the rules that govern the operation of the US Senate (de facto 60 vote requirement to pass non-reconciliation bills and the filibuster). As long as those remain in place, what we will be likely to get from the next Democratic administration will be attempts to address the real problems Elliott raises in this excellent essay that will be blocked at every turn. The Republicans will then be able to use the very real anti-incumbency tailwind Elliott describes in 2032 to swing back into power and complete their destruction of American democracy.

If Elliott is right (and I believe he is), the Democrats will have roughly 12-18 months post 2029 Inauguration to put some points on the proverbial board in terms of creating some tangible benefits for typical Americans. However, without addressing the GOP firewalls, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to so. That leaves open the question of how to change the basic parameters of the situation quickly enough to give the presumptive new Democratic administration operating room to legislate on behalf of voters. I still have not heard anyone offer a credible explanation on how to make this come to pass.

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