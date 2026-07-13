Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Ed Ellis's avatar
Ed Ellis
2h

16% or 26% flippers is also enough to flip a number of elections, and that’s before gas prices and food prices suffer from additional inflation between now and the election.

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