Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Dr. Sara Wolfson's avatar
Dr. Sara Wolfson
6h

Very insightful as always!

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
6hEdited

Once again, Mr. Morris produces statistics that give us hope.

For decades, Republicans have used negative campaigning (which I still deplore) to convince people what to vote AGAINST, what they HATE. And they succeed, because eliciting visceral reactions in people makes them far more determined to vote: abortion, gay marriage, "transgender for all", gun control, fear of religious persecution and fear of crime (even when those issues are falsely and obviously exaggerated for purely partisan purposes) have pretty much produced today's loyal Republican voters. Then there's the ongoing undercurrent of the belief that taxes are just a Democratic scheme to redistribute wealth from the hardworking, smarter, deserving rich to the lazy, undeserving, freeloading poor/minorities/women (thanks to Heather Cox Richardson for that apt theory).

So, where that leaves us is MESSAGING, at which Dems are at a disadvantage because we recognize that many of these issues are complex and multi-faceted, and Republicans yearn for simplistic, black-and-white, own-the-libs slogans of smack-down dominance.

One message that more and more people are getting on board with these days is the reality that our current billionaire class is out of control and becoming dangerous to the future of our republic. Tying that "rage" to affordability may bring a few more swing voters over to our side. They need to vote AGAINST the corruption and exploitation of Trump and his cronies/family so that more families can be financially stable and have opportunities to get ahead.

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