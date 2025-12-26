Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll releases

This page contains an archive of all the monthly polls Strength In Numbers has conducted with our polling partner, Verasight, since May 2025. Monthly reports are available to the public and include toplines for all questions as well as crosstabs when they are mentioned in poll write-ups. Premium subscribers to Strength In Numbers have access to full crosstab documents and updating interactive graphics of key trends, such as Trump approval and the U.S. House generic congressional ballot.

You can find a list of all the monthly poll write-ups, as well as other articles that make use of the data, here: Poll tag page.

Check out my interactive map of Trump approval and demographic crosstabs here.

Share

Key trends:

Here’s a collection of monthly-updating charts with key metrics that are in the public interest to share. These graphics are free for everyone to share or use with proper attribution. The full crosstabs and additional trend data are linked below for premium subscribers. New data drops with each poll, typically on the third Tuesday of the month.

Trump job approval:

U.S. House generic ballot

Our poll tends to show more stable results over time than other surveys. We have also been ahead of the curve in detecting a Democratic advantage for the 2026 U.S. House elections.

Poll toplines:

Each month, we release topline results showing headline numbers for all questions included in our surveys. These documents include margins of error and basic methodology notes, along with select crosstabs referenced in our analysis pieces.

Full crosstabs are available for premium subscribers lower on this page.

Browse our archive below, starting with the most recent release.

2026

February: February 2026 Strength In Numbers Verasight Report 262KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

January: January 2026 Report 266KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025

November: November 2025 264KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

October: October 2025 267KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

September: September 2025 257KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

August: August 2025 258KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

July: July 2025 262KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

June: June 2025 Strength In Numbers:verasight Poll 254KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

May: May 2025 Sin:verasight Poll Report 270KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Trends and Crosstabs

Premium subscribers have access to full crosstab files and regularly updated graphics of trends for key questions (generic ballot, Trump approval, Trump issue approval, party favorability, and more).

More trend graphics:

Trump job approval by major issue: