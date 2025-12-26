Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll releases
This page contains an archive of all the monthly polls Strength In Numbers has conducted with our polling partner, Verasight, since May 2025. Monthly reports are available to the public and include toplines for all questions as well as crosstabs when they are mentioned in poll write-ups. Premium subscribers to Strength In Numbers have access to full crosstab documents and updating interactive graphics of key trends, such as Trump approval and the U.S. House generic congressional ballot.
You can find a list of all the monthly poll write-ups, as well as other articles that make use of the data, here: Poll tag page.
Check out my interactive map of Trump approval and demographic crosstabs here.
Key trends:
Here’s a collection of monthly-updating charts with key metrics that are in the public interest to share. These graphics are free for everyone to share or use with proper attribution. The full crosstabs and additional trend data are linked below for premium subscribers. New data drops with each poll, typically on the third Tuesday of the month.
Trump job approval:
U.S. House generic ballot
Our poll tends to show more stable results over time than other surveys. We have also been ahead of the curve in detecting a Democratic advantage for the 2026 U.S. House elections.
Poll toplines:
Each month, we release topline results showing headline numbers for all questions included in our surveys. These documents include margins of error and basic methodology notes, along with select crosstabs referenced in our analysis pieces.
Full crosstabs are available for premium subscribers lower on this page.
Browse our archive below, starting with the most recent release.
2026
February:
January:
2025
November:
October:
September:
August:
July:
June:
May:
Trends and Crosstabs
Premium subscribers have access to full crosstab files and regularly updated graphics of trends for key questions (generic ballot, Trump approval, Trump issue approval, party favorability, and more).