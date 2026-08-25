Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Andrew Kitching's avatar
Andrew Kitching
6h

So, based on the latest polling, are we looking at a Democratic win in the House and Senate?

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Alan Abramowitz's avatar
Alan Abramowitz
5h

Fascinating stuff but I think you should emphasize the LV results on the generic ballot more than the RV results.

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