Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FLNR's avatar
FLNR
17h

ALMOST!? Trump is sundowning before our eyes and he is dangerous in a way no other president has ever been.

Reply
Share
Jennifer Williams's avatar
Jennifer Williams
16h

Great work! I’m wondering if there is any data on how people who couldn’t vote in 2024 may be likely to vote in 2026 or even 2028. My youngest is now registered to vote for the first time and I’m curious about his demographic.

Reply
Share
1 reply by G. Elliott Morris
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture