Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Terrence W. Tilley's avatar
Terrence W. Tilley
5h

Trump is not "distracted" from our most pressing problems. Rather, he lives in a delusion in which they do not exist for him. Ds must stop all squabbling and work to support all D candidates--since Trump is insane and refractive to psychiatric intervention, political intervention in the midterms is absolutely essential if our nation is to have any chance to survive as a democracy.

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Stephen Herbits's avatar
Stephen Herbits
5h

There are limited things we as individuals can do, but there is a clear first step. Not only vote, but vote against every Republican on the ballot to demonstrate to the Republican Party that the days of enabling his behavior are over and they need to rebuild their party into a responsible, adult group of elected officials that deserve our support.

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