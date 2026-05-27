Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Tim Wegener's avatar
Tim Wegener
6h

How do you factor in, or rather, do you factor in the fact that for the first time in over 50 years, Texas Democrats have a candidate in every every state house, state senate, congressional, statewide judicial, and SBOE race? Would that suggest higher D turnout than usual because this year, D's will turnout to vote, even in very red areas, because they have a candidate to vote for? Or is this all factored into the analysis?

https://www.texasdemocrats.org/media/texas-democrats-fill-every-seat-on-the-2026-ballot

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ERF's avatar
ERF
4h

Absolutely spectacular analysis! I want to send this to every Democratic Representative like Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the church door.

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