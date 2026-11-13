Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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John Petersen's avatar
John Petersen
6h

"Now, I do not agree with people when they make a big deal out of polling “errors” of just a couple points." GEM

Nor do I. Although the focus of this column is on the turnout assumption, going forward pollsters will need to make turnout assumptions and more! Given a sparse data set (too bad we don't have monthly elections) making good assumptions will continue to be challenging. Any future result inside 2% should be seen as total pollster dominance given the noise in the system. As for the chain of Republican coin flips, just like real coin flips three or four or even six in a row is not that improbable. Assuming pollsters aren't putting their thumbs on the scale.

Showing race polling like the House and Senate predictions (distribution with a range of probabilities) would help at least some people keep a better mental model of what a 53/47 poll result means.

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alex's avatar
alex
5h

I wonder if any of the big pollsters are going to focus more on recruiting & maintaining LT respondents (e.g. the "I'll take every poll" sickos and the "eh, I'll click once every few cycles"). I think #3 is most likely. Would love to see what Cygnal could do boosting some of the charts they bury on like page 45 of their methodology upload

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