Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermo Mena's avatar
Guillermo Mena
5h

It has to be standard time. DST is a disaster. One of the most ridiculous things any government has ever done. Hours are meant to describe the position of the sun; not an arbitrary number. We evolved with sunlight as our guide. It’s why we have a circadian rhythm. DST throws that biological reality out the window so you can pretend that it’s light out at an arbitrary hour.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Scott Johnson's avatar
Scott Johnson
5hEdited

What's interesting is that, as a group, scientists argue for permanent standard time, not permanent DST. Among other benefits they cite are reduced risks for obesity and stroke.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture