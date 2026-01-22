This is an extra Thursday post with a quick note about yesterday’s poll and a link to a new interactive tool I’ve been building for the past few months.

Also, I’ll be doing a live conversation about this and other numbers with my friend David Nir of The Downballot today (Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026) at 2:00 PM ET. You will be able to watch live using this link, or just go to the Strength In Numbers homepage. Thanks!

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