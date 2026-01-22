A very detailed map of Trump's job approval
Explore our new interactive map of Trump's job approval, powered by 12,000 survey interviews conducted in 2025 and 2026
This is an extra Thursday post with a quick note about yesterday’s poll and a link to a new interactive tool I’ve been building for the past few months.
Also, I’ll be doing a live conversation about this and other numbers with my friend David Nir of The Downballot today (Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026) at 2:00 PM ET. You will be able to watch live using this link, or just go to the Strength In Numbers homepage. Thanks!