Announcing a new polling and elections data business (and new site for my polling averages)
FiftyPlusOne will publish polling averages and election forecasts, and make bespoke data collection available to individuals and business clients
Note: This post has two parts. First, I share some exciting news about a new polling aggregation and political data business I’ve built with my friends. Second, I explain how that news will impact things here at Strength In Numbers (nothing about content will change — the only change is that polling averages will move to a new URL).