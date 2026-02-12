How "normie" voters feel about Trump now

In this latest episode of the Strength In Numbers live podcast, Elliott and David Nir, publisher of The Downballot, talk about the latest news in elections, politics, and polling.

We cover:

Trump is losing the voters who elected him. New Strength In Numbers/Verasight data shows low-information voters — about 27% of the electorate — have swung from Trump +11 in 2024 to disapproval by 13 points. They’re now just as anti-Trump as high-information voters on every issue, and even more negative on prices.

Gallup drops presidential approval polling. The organization has been running regular public opinion polls since 1938. But political polling doesn’t make money for almost anyone anymore. Gallup has been trimming unprofitable public polling for years. This follows the same pattern as dropping horse-race polls after 2012 and daily tracking in 2018.

The SAVE America Act (and why it’s DOA in the Senate). The House passed a bill requiring documentary proof of citizenship to vote. Republicans say it’s needed to prevent immigrants from voting, but passport data shows it would suppress more Republican votes than Democratic ones. It can’t clear a Senate filibuster anyway, so this is just signaling to the base that non-citizens are rigging elections for Democrats (they’re not).

Plus: A Minnesota poll on anti-ICE mobilization in the Twin Cities, GBAO polling on Democratic messaging about defunding ICE + restoring ACA subsidies, and an unreasonable amount of pudding jokes…

If you missed our livestream, you can watch it by clicking play above. We record the podcast live every Thursday at 2:00 PM Eastern. We always discuss a few pre-planned newsy topics or deep dives, and then answer questions submitted live by subscribers. You can also subscribe to us on your favorite podcast app to listen on your own time.

Share

You can also read the transcript of our conversation by clicking the headline of this article to take you to the web version of the podcast, then clicking the button in the bottom right of the player box that looks like a piece of paper, or the button labeled ‘Transcript’ to the right of our names and just below the player. Like so:

If you’re a reader of Strength in Numbers and haven’t yet subscribed to David’s newsletter, head to the-downballot.com. And if you’re coming from David’s audience, subscribe here to get the numbers behind the news!

Subscribe to Strength In Numbers

Subscribe to The Downballot