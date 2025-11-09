Dear readers,

It has been a very busy week here at Strength In Numbers (as you’ll see in section 2). Not only was the editorial schedule packed with content, both written and recorded (and of course, I was up all night Tuesday), but I also spent most of the day Wednesday writing questions for our November poll with Verasight. If all goes according to plan, that will come out next week (the week of the 17th), and will generate a lot of data for our conversation about what Democrats need to do to win in 2026 and 2028.

This week’s lead story is about Zohran Mamdani’s win in New York City. His victory, while unsurprising, suggests several ways Democrats can to appeal to low-engagement voters — a key problem the party has faced in the Trump era. The rest of the roundup also focuses largely on the results from Tuesday’s elections.

On deck here at SIN: I plan on finally getting around to writing my piece on social media and politics today, with the working title “The bipartisan case for Bluesk…