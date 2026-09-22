Hi readers,

As I sometimes do during poll week, I’m pushing back the normal Tuesday Deep Dive to next week to focus on the monthly Strength In Numbers/Verasight survey release. We got data back from the field mid-day Monday, so I used my work block on Monday night and am using most of Tuesday this week to put together several different analyses, some of which will be public and one paywalled, on what are some surprising and insightful new numbers. There are some pretty striking results and charts to share, including new records for Donald Trump’s second term on multiple questions.

If you want to get the poll results and crosstabs early, take out a premium subscription to SIN and refresh this page around midnight Wednesday morning. If you are a reporter, I will also share a .pdf copy of the toplines and tabs with you under embargo; just email pollingATgelliottmorrisDOTcom.

The monthly poll with Verasight is the big recurring data project we do here at Strength In Numbers and something that really distinguishes this Substack from the crowd. The philosophy behind the poll is to ask questions in new ways, with new formats, on topics that are more consequential to the average voter than what you often find in media surveys, all with the high-minded goal of preserving polling’s role as part of our democratic infrastructure. We do lots of survey experiments and statistical modeling that make the partnership more sophisticated than most other polls, and we also seek to create knowledge via new and fun question wording. As a reminder, subscribers get to submit topics/questions for consideration on future surveys.

And, by the way, the survey will continue after the election, so don’t go anywhere on November 4th!

More tomorrow,

Elliott

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