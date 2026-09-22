Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sko Hayes's avatar
Sko Hayes
13h

I've been out of town for 2 weeks among non-political people, I feel so out of touch! Looking forward to seeing the results!

Reply
Share
Melissa Vandeveer's avatar
Melissa Vandeveer
12h

I am interested in the potential of voter acceptance or rejection of LGBTQ candidates.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture