The consent of the governed has been withdrawn
One year into his second term, Trump has suffered the largest approval collapse of any modern president (except the one who resigned in disgrace). He is underwater on every major policy area.
The Friday edition of Strength In Numbers is free to all readers. If you’d like to support data-driven political journalism and get deep-dive analysis every Tuesday, become a paying subscriber today. Your support also helps fund interactive data projects, like this one.