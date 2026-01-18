Dear readers,

This is my weekly roundup of new political data published over the last seven days.

This week: Protests over the ICE shooting in Minneapolis have continued, with Trump threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act in response. The administration’s attention elsewhere remains fixed on Venezuela, Greenland, and Iran, rather than the economy and cost of living. Democratic leadership in Congress sees this as an opportunity. A new CNN poll finds that a majority of Americans think Trump is focused on the wrong priorities entirely.

(Only 9% of Americans in a new Quinnipiac University poll out this week favor taking Greenland by military force.)

On deck: This week, I’ll publish the results from our first monthly poll of 2026! This release will have the usual tracking questions, a section on Venezuela, and a brief batch of subscriber-submitted questions on third parties and feelings about the broader political environment. (We finalized the questionnaire before ICE’s surge into Minneapo…