Dear readers,

I’m going to do something a bit different this week and lead off by highlighting a point from my long Friday column that I think is worth repeating. That point is this: Studies finds that Americans are more likely to express anti-democratic views, including support for partisan political violence, when they believe the other party also holds those views.

Now it would be one problem if the share of people with these anti-democratic, violent views was high. But research also finds most Americans dramatically overestimate the share of the opposing party that holds pro-violence beliefs. This causes a second-order national increase in those beliefs that is entirely preventable with the proper information.

I go over the data on that point. Then, there’s also the usual good stuff from other polling and political data released last week.

As always, if you have thoughts or other data to send around/a story of yours for me to feature, my email is contact@gelliottmorris.com.