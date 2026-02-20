Strength In Numbers

Jane in NC
5d

Trump's approval on immigration is about to go even lower once we start seeing more stories about the horrid conditions in the deportation camps. We've only just started hearing about dangerously ill children needing hospitalization due to conditions in ICE facilities, and little children's letters being confiscated. But with DHS buying up warehouses to set up CECOT-style concentration camps, watch Trump's polling fall through a black hole.

