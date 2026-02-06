Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Robertson's avatar
Bill Robertson
Feb 6

Republicans only concession to Democrats’ ICE demands is to mandate body cameras, but that’s only because they know that is a pretty toothless request. Even normal police departments sometimes struggle with the cameras. There have been plenty of situations where police “forgot” to turn on the cameras or they “malfunctioned”. Does anyone think ICE would record problematic situations? Or if something was recorded, it would ever be see the light of day?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Laura Liberman's avatar
Laura Liberman
Feb 6

G.E.M.— You ARE a gem. This post is a clear CALL TO ACTION. Each of us needs to contact members of congress ASAP to tell them how we (& the supermajority of Americans) feel. Not a penny more to DHS unless these reforms are enacted.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture