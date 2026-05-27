Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Linda Aldrich's avatar
Linda Aldrich
6m

I’m glad you decided to weigh in tonight, and I’m glad Texas gets to claim you! You’ll let us know when the little one arrives, won’t you?

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
12m

"I'll go boldly out on a limb and say it's a toss up. " You are definitely being you!

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