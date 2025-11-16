Dear readers,

First, I want to express my deep thanks to everyone who reads and supports Strength In Numbers. This week, several high-profile analysts and partisan pollsters engaged in extensive ad hominem attacks against me and even questioned my motivation for publishing this newsletter. This is all because I am coming to data-driven conclusions that expose errors in their theories of how politics works, or that otherwise conflict with their own narratives about politics and elections today.

Critics can say whatever they want. I say: Let’s stick to an empirical discussion of the data and the merits of various methods (ours are open-source, nobody else’s are) we can use to understand numbers and the world around us. I have no interest in getting involved in pointless schoolyard fights on social media.

My mission with this publication is to produce independent, empirical analysis of politics and voting behavior — and I will continue to do that job regardless of who it pisses off or the h…