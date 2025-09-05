On Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump is trying to get the Republican Party to rebrand its "One Big Beautiful Bill" because the law's poll numbers are so bad. In July, when Congress was taking up the bill, I showed how incredibly unpopular the OBBBA was, making it perhaps even the most unpopular law ever.

Maybe someone in the West Wing reads Strength In Numbers.

Meanwhile, Trump's approval rating in our average is hovering near the low point for his term, around 41.9% approval with all adults. And he scores a 53.7% disapproval rating — making him the most unpopular president ever at this point in a president’s term. Other than the record he set in his first term, that is.

But Trump's problem is not just that his disapproval is high. He also faces a disproportionately high percentage of people who say they strongly disapprove of his presidency. Today’s Chart of the Week: Trump's record-setting disapproval rating.

