Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam's avatar
Sam
10hEdited

The thing with DC statehood is that people by and large aren't actually familiar with the issue.

Years ago, I was in a bar in New Orleans, and the bartender asked where I was from. I told him DC, and he responded, "Oh, so like Bethesda?" Many Americans simply have no idea that DC is a real city with real neighborhoods and families that have lived there for generations. They certainly don't understand that it has a bigger population than some states, and no representation in Congress. I'm optimistic that if it actually became a serious national conversation, people would come around to the idea.

That said, I also think Maryland retrocession is worth considering. It's not ideal, but it's better than having to worry about the kinds of stuff the District has been put through under the second Trump Administration, or worse. And, historically, it's had some Republican support.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Melissa KDC's avatar
Melissa KDC
12h

Respectfully, Puerto Rico statehood should be decided by Puerto Ricans alone. Non Puerto Ricans shouldn’t even be asking the question. The island was colonized by the US and from what I’ve learned don’t want to become another Hawaii. Bad Bunny’s entire Superbowl performance spoke to this.

Now, DC on the other hand, should have statehood.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture