Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
3d

Trump has no ideology. He has no political philosophy. Everything is about "me." And he is reacting like a 2 year old to be told "no."

And they say women are too emotional.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
3d

Trump isn't doing this because of ideology [he has none] or policy. He's a malignant narcissist, and his ego can't handle being told 'no', especially in such a public, resounding way. Think of a bratty toddler being told not to throw his toys again. Trump is reacting to having his tariff toy taken away the way he reacted to losing the 2020 election, which as an incumbent he should have won. It was a public humiliation that caused a deep, weeping narcissistic injury that hasn't healed to this day. As in 2020, Trump is reacting to the Court's decision with rage and belligerence. And doesn't care that his behavior is deeply unpopular, illegal or likely to cause republicans even more damage in November.

Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture