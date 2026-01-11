Dear readers,

This is my weekly roundup of new political data published over the last seven days.

Last week: It was another chaotic week in Donald Trump's second term. The two standout events are the killing of an unarmed mother by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday, and the backlash to it, and the evolving situation with Venezuela. I covered public opinion toward ICE on Friday, and I’m sure there will be more to write about soon, so in this week’s lead slot, let’s look at how public opinion about Venezuela has changed over the last week.

On deck this week: A Tuesday Deep Dive responding to a reader’s question about when the generic ballot becomes predictive of election outcomes, a compilation of your questions you want me to poll about this year, and a Friday post reacting to the week’s news.

Let’s dig into the post-Maduro-snatching polling on Venezuela, then the usual list of links.

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