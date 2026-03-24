Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Video: Trump's approval stuck at record low as approval on prices sinks to -39

A look at the toplines of our new monthly polling data
G. Elliott Morris's avatar
G. Elliott Morris
Mar 24, 2026
∙ Paid

I thought I would do something fun for paying subscribers this month and publish a short summary video of our new March Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. Here are the toplines:

  • Trump’s approval is stuck at 37% — a record low — and his rating on prices and inflation has fallen to net -39, the worst single-issue number in the history of our poll. He is now underwater on every issue we track, including border security for the first time.

  • Democrats lead the generic ballot by 6 points, 49-43 — a dip from +10 since last month that’s within the margin of error, but worth watching. And 13% of Trump voters say they regret how they voted in 2024, twice the rate of Harris voters.

  • 13% of Trump voters said they regretted their vote for president in 2024, over double the raite of 6% among Harris voters.

If you haven’t read it already, check out the full results here:

NEW POLL: Trump's approval stuck at record low as approval on prices sinks to -39

NEW POLL: Trump's approval stuck at record low as approval on prices sinks to -39

G. Elliott Morris
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11:03 AM
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