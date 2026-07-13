Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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ira lechner's avatar
ira lechner
8h

Elliott, please focus separately say once a month for the next four exclusively on 8 or so key Senate races? I’m finding increasing interest in winning the Senate but a broad ignorance in sound polling? Thanks as your data will encourage more direct funding of those races.

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Drabbit's avatar
Drabbit
7h

As the words communism and socialism rise in frequency of appearance in the media, I’d like to see some data on how people define those terms. Possibly alongside their definition of democracy. Then we could throw in the term democratic socialism. Of course I’ve learned that what people say they believe and then how they behave are not necessarily correlated, but I would find it Interesting to see how the terms are defined. It might also be interesting to list some services provided by our government and see whether people think they are examples of democracy, socialism, and/or communism. I’m thinking of things like roads, firefighters, zoning laws, airports, schools, etc. And thanks for your amazing and wonderful work!

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