What’s up with people who disapprove of Trump but won’t vote for Democrats?
The first post is up at the new Data Lab vertical
Hi folks,
I published a wonky article this morning under a new section of the Strength In Numbers website that I’m calling the Data Lab. The idea behind this section is to have somewhere to put unscheduled, short, chart-centric works or abandoned drafts, as well as niche, methods-heavy articles having to do with my polling operation, online where they can add some resolution to my reporting/how I operate this business. Put another way, my work generates a lot of stories that are (to put it generously) less interesting to the average reader — sometimes more geared toward industry folks, other times just charts from correspondence that would cause some of you to churn if they saturated your inbox — but nevertheless very engaging for the minority of readers who are very, very nerdy about surveys.
To spare those of you who care less about poll weighting methodology and more about poll results, everyone has been automatically opted out of emails for posts I publish in this new section. If you’re a true sicko for polling, there are instructions for how to enable notifications for Data Lab posts in the piece linked below. And you can always keep up to data at this publication’s website at gelliottmorris.com/s/lab.
The regular Deep Dive comes out tomorrow, and next week I’ll have poll results back from our July survey with Verasight. I then return from paternity “leave” the week after that, and Strength In Numbers returns to full editorial output for the midterms!
Do you have ideas for future dispatches? Leave them in the comments below! (Comments on this post have been unlocked for all readers.)
Elliott
Elliott, please focus separately say once a month for the next four exclusively on 8 or so key Senate races? I’m finding increasing interest in winning the Senate but a broad ignorance in sound polling? Thanks as your data will encourage more direct funding of those races.
As the words communism and socialism rise in frequency of appearance in the media, I’d like to see some data on how people define those terms. Possibly alongside their definition of democracy. Then we could throw in the term democratic socialism. Of course I’ve learned that what people say they believe and then how they behave are not necessarily correlated, but I would find it Interesting to see how the terms are defined. It might also be interesting to list some services provided by our government and see whether people think they are examples of democracy, socialism, and/or communism. I’m thinking of things like roads, firefighters, zoning laws, airports, schools, etc. And thanks for your amazing and wonderful work!