Hi folks,

I published a wonky article this morning under a new section of the Strength In Numbers website that I’m calling the Data Lab. The idea behind this section is to have somewhere to put unscheduled, short, chart-centric works or abandoned drafts, as well as niche, methods-heavy articles having to do with my polling operation, online where they can add some resolution to my reporting/how I operate this business. Put another way, my work generates a lot of stories that are (to put it generously) less interesting to the average reader — sometimes more geared toward industry folks, other times just charts from correspondence that would cause some of you to churn if they saturated your inbox — but nevertheless very engaging for the minority of readers who are very, very nerdy about surveys.

To spare those of you who care less about poll weighting methodology and more about poll results, everyone has been automatically opted out of emails for posts I publish in this new section. If you’re a true sicko for polling, there are instructions for how to enable notifications for Data Lab posts in the piece linked below. And you can always keep up to data at this publication’s website at gelliottmorris.com/s/lab.

The regular Deep Dive comes out tomorrow, and next week I’ll have poll results back from our July survey with Verasight. I then return from paternity “leave” the week after that, and Strength In Numbers returns to full editorial output for the midterms!

Do you have ideas for future dispatches? Leave them in the comments below! (Comments on this post have been unlocked for all readers.)

Elliott