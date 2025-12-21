Dear readers,

This is my weekly roundup of new political data published over the last week. In this edition, I have compiled 10 charts from new polling data that all have something to do with affordability or health care. That seemed topical, given Trump’s speech on the issues on Wednesday.

Plus: I’ve got even more data on special elections, House districts, and other topics — including a fun interactive article from my old colleagues at The Economist, who have published a list of simply deranged British slang about alcohol and hangovers.

But before that, three brief orders of business. First, Strength In Numbers will be off next week for Christmas, barring any news emergency that would warrant a post about relevant public opinion (ahem). I’ve been writing 3-4 articles a week since March and frankly just need some time to recharge. Also, my wife is a teacher and thus gets a long break for Christmas, and I like spending time with her. Regular programming will resume on Dec. 30!

Second, I …