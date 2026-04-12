Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
4hEdited

"The theory here is simple: prices didn’t used to dominate how people thought about their personal finances. But now they do, and that’s a source and level of anxiety that doesn’t show up in historical data on inflation, unemployment etc."

I have a theory.

I think people used to feel optimistic that tough times would get better, because we lived in a wealthy, powerful, stable democracy, so we could change up our reps and expect better policies in the future.

Trump has upended ALL of that. And though he's not responsible for Citizens United, the destabilizing effect of Big Money donors owning our government reps and ensuring that tax cuts for the uber-rich are the be-all and end-all of government legislation has revealed just how entrenched income inequality has become. There's no reason to hope that healthcare, housing, or higher education will become more affordable. We know that climate change is going to drive costs up, not down.

For MAGA folks, the initial thrill of owning the libs is fading as kitchen-table issues become more and more pressing every day, and the Trump administration is constantly setting fires to make things worse.

There is no sense of a future that can be bright for our children and grandchildren. Our entire paradigm of America is on the ropes. No wonder we are all in a sour mood. Malaise.

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Keith W's avatar
Keith W
4h

Love the gopher. It's nice to be reminded that there's a whole other world out there going about its merry business.

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