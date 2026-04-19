Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Ben's avatar
Ben
8h

30-35% who support you no matter what seems like an enduring political movement because it is not that hard to garner another 15-20% (and maybe 20% not necessary because of the structural advantages of big square states). But if the dumbass who is king does everything possible to scare off the 15% that is costly to the movement. No tariffs or war and MAGA is an enduring political movement despite torturing the undocumented, putting the most ill equipped people into cabinet positions and the corruption. Sounds like an enduring movement.

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Paul G's avatar
Paul G
8h

Years ago, Washington state passed a referendum increasing the minimum wage and indexing it to inflation. It won in e dry part of the state. Raising the minimum wage is just about the most popular thing legislatures and Congress can do. That it doesn’t happen shows as much or more than anything else the power of corporate and business lobbying.

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