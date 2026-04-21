Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
8h

Thank as usual, Mr. Morris, for a detailed and thorough analysis.

It's nice to feel some (guarded) hope for regime change in America this fall.

The upcoming primaries will be revealing.

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Bob Morris's avatar
Bob Morris
7h

And it will drop even lower.

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