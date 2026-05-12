Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Seth Hathaway's avatar
Seth Hathaway
1h

Yes, but Dems have to campaign in such a way to take advangage of that level of disapproval. I sort of understand, but not exactly, how you get to Dems having to win by 4 points in November. Then I read about Planned Parenthood PAC jumping into the CA-22 race in favor of the moderate Dem who sort of opposes Medicaire for all (sometimes). To me, healthcare -- or poor healthcare delivery -- hits everyone alike, especially in rural America. Look how hard Platner in Maine hits the subject, based on his experience with the military's version, the VA, and how it 'saved' his life.

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Riki's avatar
Riki
36m

"a good reminder that even via gerrymandering and voter suppression efforts, redistricting and registration purges, you cannot artifically alter your approval rating. " Kind of irrelevant. A category error -- he wasn't trying to up his approval he was trying to barricade the House.

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