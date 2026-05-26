Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Dave Zimny's avatar
Dave Zimny
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If there were any rationality to US voting patterns, low-information voters would be turning against Trump and his party for exactly the same reasons that they turned against Biden and the Dems: he's too old for the job, and prices are too high. Of course, even minimal rationality is a high bar to clear in these days of "vibe" politics...

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