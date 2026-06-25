This article reports results from the June 2026 Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll. You can find a methodology description, toplines, and crosstabs for this survey — as well as for all our previous poll releases — at the Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll webpage.

Subscribers to Strength In Numbers have access to additional visuals and a full archive of crosstabs here.

Upgrade to support Strength In Numbers

This is a fun article to write. Each month, I let Strength In Numbers subscribers suggest questions to put on the monthly poll I conduct with Verasight, a high-quality online and mixed-mode pollster, and I pick a few of them to run. Here is a list of all the questions readers suggested we ask in 2026, which I also frequently consult.

I like to do this for two reasons. First, because it helps keep the questions attuned to what people actually care about in a given moment. Second, because the questions are often quite fun!

This month, one subscriber suggested asking voters whether they think there are currently grounds to impeach the president. I thought that was a good question — different enough from the usual question “Do you think Congress should impeach the president?” to be potentially additionally revealing of public opinion, and it gives us the opportunity to ask the people who say “yes” what Trump did that they think warrants impeachment.

A majority of 53% of Americans say there are grounds for Congress to impeach President Trump, according to our June Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll — including 40% who say “yes, definitely” — while 39% say there are not grounds to impeach him (28% “definitely not”). Here we used a slightly different question from the one in our April poll, when 55% said Congress should impeach the president (not whether someone thought there were “grounds to impeach”).

Americans say Trump should be impeached over corruption, abuse of power, and the war in Iran

To understand why people thought this, we let the people who said there are grounds to impeach explain in their own words. Then, I coded their open-ended answers into categories based on broad themes in the data.

The most common reason voters think Trump should be impeached, named by 30%, was corruption and self-enrichment. People mentioned things such as generally profiting from the office, violating the emoluments clause, the president’s Boeing jet from Qatar, his crypto ventures, and more. Just as many, another 30%, pointed to cases of abuse of power — including defying court orders, weaponizing the Justice Department against his enemies, and usurping powers of Congress.

In third place, at 20%, voters said Trump should be impeached over the war in Iran — with respondents objecting that he bombed another country without congressional approval. Smaller but meaningful shares cited his incompetence (17%), his criminal record as a convicted felon (16%), and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein (16%). And about one in six (17%) didn’t name a specific charge at all — they simply answered “everything,” or said there were too many reasons to list.

And here’s a sampling of what voters wrote in their own words:

“When I look up corruption in the dictionary, Donald Trump’s picture is there.” “Total disregard for the rule of law, refusal to obey court orders, usurping the powers of Congress for himself.” “He is using his job as the president to make deals that will enrich him and his family.” “He went beyond his constitutional powers and held a war for over 60 days without asking Congress for approval.” “Corruption. Not consulting with Congress before starting the Iran War. Using the DOJ to prosecute his personal enemies. And about 100 other reasons.”

The striking thing here is not just that a narrow majority says there are grounds to impeach Trump, but that voters see so many different reasons for impeachment. For some people, the issue is corruption. For others, it is abuse of power, the war in Iran, the courts, the Justice Department, the president’s ties to and handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, or simply the accumulation of everything he’s done in the last 15 months.

Sure, impeachment looks unlikely right now. But whether Congress ever acts on this sentiment is a separate question. At least among the public, the belief that there are already grounds to impeach the president is not a fringe view. It is, in fact, the majority position.

Share

The June Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll surveyed 2,087 U.S. adults online between June 17 and June 22, 2026. The margin of error for the full sample is ±2.2 percentage points. Full methodology and crosstabs are available at gelliottmorris.com/poll.

Do you get interesting or actionable insights out of Strength In Numbers? Please consider supporting the site with a paid membership. Paying subscribers make this original, independent, data-driven political journalism possible. Support my work and get access to premium articles weekly for $10/month or $90/year.

Upgrade to support Strength In Numbers

Related Articles