Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Aldrich's avatar
Linda Aldrich
13h

Totally appreciate you pulling questions from readers. I like your grassroots approach to polling. And Happy (belated) Fathers’ Day!

Reply
Share
1 reply by G. Elliott Morris
LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
15hEdited

Thanks, Mr. Morris.

It's good to be in the majority.

Whether Congress will act or not is another question.

If (IF) we all get out and vote in Hungarian-level numbers this November, it should be a clarion call to Congress that we are not amused by their past performance.

I still think that impeachment would be a pyrrhic victory, and would give MAGA reasons to push back at the "persecution" of their cult leader.

Better to pass legislation that will draw a clear contrast between Democratic and Republican leadership.

Reverse the tariffs, resurrect the ACA subsidies, LOUDLY restore the Medicaid cuts, force the full release of the Epstein files. That should give voters clear and compelling reasons to keep Dems in office in 2028.

Then beat the drum for overturning Citizens United. Highlight the obscene amounts of money that billionaires and corporate interests are wielding to take over our government. The time is right to pull the trigger on We the People taking back power.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture