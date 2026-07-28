Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Queltiquegoddess's avatar
Queltiquegoddess
1h

Your proposition here most likely also holds true in Deep Red South Dakota. Brian Bengs is running there as an Independent for Senate. His newsletter arrives in my email box where he described how in South Dakota a voter can AGREE with all your policy positions but STILL reject you SOLELY on the basis of being a bonafide Democrat. (It does not say much for the fine folks of South Dakota, but we need to accept this reality.). Bengs ought to know - he ran as a Democrat in the past and lost. These Independents might be the required "bridge" democracy loving politicians need to eventually "convert" these voters. It would be VERY intriguing to see an overlay of Fox News & Sinclair network viewership (e.g "Where is your source for news and information?") on the entire country. One last point: Elliott YOU KNOW how I feel about the "SIN" acronym! How about calling us "Numbers Subscribers"??

Reply
Share
janet justus's avatar
janet justus
2h

Great article. In red states, traditional democratic party political strategies are not working. Its time to embrace this strategy of defeating the republican, not neccesarily the demo winning.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 G. Elliott Morris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture