Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Happy Voter's avatar
Happy Voter
13hEdited

I was interested in this because, to my mind, this is what Pete Buttigieg has been talking about all over the country for more than a year. While I like him, I didn't know whether or not the actual content of what he was saying was getting through in this fractured media environment, especially given his extremely calm manner. So I was pleased to see that it did show up in your "Anti-system voters rate lefty Democrats above rest," with him in third: the chart with that title lists Mamdani at 24, AOC at 23, Pete at 21, Sanders at 21, and so on.

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1 reply by G. Elliott Morris
Jack Leveler's avatar
Jack Leveler
13h

"threatens establishment Democrats as much as billionaires and corporations."

As if there were any significant difference between these two groups. And as if the problem were a lack of problem solving solutions and not really solutions acceptable to the oligarchy fully funding the current assault and establishment Dems.

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