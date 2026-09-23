Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Mr. Golf Real Estate's avatar
Mr. Golf Real Estate
6h

With a Republican Senator now calling for an investigation of Don Junior’s wedding grift, the time seems right to gauge (or update) voter sentiment about corruption at the highest levels of the government. And your readers might be interested in insight into levels of support to impeach Hegseth.

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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
7hEdited

Still holding my breath.

Chump will do his best to declare a national emergency and put troops on the streets and ICE at the polls. I worry that brown and black voters will be afraid to vote.

Turnout is critical to emphasize to the Republican party that they are doomed to walk the plank, either by Trump or by their own constituents.

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