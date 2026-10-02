Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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matthewdavidhealy@gmail.com's avatar
matthewdavidhealy@gmail.com
1h

Here in Iowa there is a huge local issue that doesn't get much national media attention: fertilizer runoff. Minnesota has made Big Ag clean up its act. Iowa has not. Environmentalists have been trying to get the public to care about fertilizer runoff for many years, to little avail, but the past two summers have been a breaking point: one out of five Iowa households had lawn-watering bans because the nitrate-removal capacity of water treatment plants was not sufficient to keep up with rising nitrate levels in rivers.

And at the same as these watering bans, there were many news articles saying Iowa's cancer rates are higher than most of the USA, possibly due to agricultural pollution.

MAHA parents face a choice between culture wars and their kids.

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Ed Ellis's avatar
Ed Ellis
1h

California diesel prices are particularly important for Republicans because so many long haul truckers from all over the country have to fill up there. Sometimes it’s over $1,000 for a fill up and they are angry.

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