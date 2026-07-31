Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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I Hate this Timeline's avatar
I Hate this Timeline
5h

Roughly 1/3 of America would support Trump even if he were an ajudicated sex offender, thief and lier. They've proved it.

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Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
6h

what cheap gas? Since US attacks resumed on Iran ~2 weeks ago & the price of oil shot back up, gas in my neighborhood has gone from $3.89/3.99 to $4.29. & since the toddler is frustrated at not getting his way, I expect the attacks to continue & gas to keep going up.

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