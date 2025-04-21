Strength In Numbers, the book deal

The intellectual foundation for this Substack is my book, Strength In Numbers: How Polls Work and Why We Need Them. Strength In Numbers, the book, contains lots of timeless information and storytelling that will help readers understand how political polls work, how to make polling more accurate for the future, and my case for polling’s role in the democratic process.

To give readers of the book more value for their money and additional ways to engage with me, I offer a book-for-subscription deal, where if you send me proof of purchase of the book — a receipt, a selfie with the cover, a picture of the hardback on your fireplace mantle, whatever! — I will comp you a subscription to Strength In Numbers (the newsletter) for 6 months. That would normally cost about $45, and the paperback of the book is only $16, so IMO this is a terrific deal for readers interested in more timely and newsy content about politics, public opinion, and democracy.

If you end up buying the book and want to redeem this offer, just email me with proof and the email address you use to receive the newsletter! My email is: contact[AT]gelliottmorris<DOT>com. You can redeem this offer at any time, regardless of whether you already have a subscription. I will just extend your sub out 6 months for free.