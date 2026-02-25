Subscribe
New poll: Voters would pause deportations to lower housing, food prices
Trump's State of the Union address was largely about crime and immigration. Our poll shows voters wanted to hear less about immigration policy and more…
12 hrs ago
•
G. Elliott Morris
140
4
40
Ahead of State of the Union, Trump's approval falls to new low of 37%
The new Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll finds Democrats leading on the generic ballot by 10 points among registered voters, and Trump approval on…
Feb 24
•
G. Elliott Morris
194
10
43
Political journalism needs fewer "takes" and more analytical legwork
Why I think what you’re getting with this newsletter is different, and why it matters right now
Feb 23
•
G. Elliott Morris
222
26
43
Trump decides he'll FAFO on Supreme Court tariff ruling
The tariff ruling let President Trump blame judges and walk away from an unpopular policy. Instead, he attacked his own justices and announced new…
Feb 22
•
G. Elliott Morris
271
16
75
The shutdown helps Democrats by changing what "immigration" means to voters
Trump's approval on immigration varies by nearly 20 points depending on whether respondents are asked about border security, deportations, ICE, or…
Feb 20
•
G. Elliott Morris
157
2
42
Democrats should think out of the box for how to win in 2028
Democrats don't have to move right to win back Trump voters. Also: the DHS shutdown as electoral strategy, and The Argument's trans rights polling…
Feb 19
•
G. Elliott Morris
and
David Nir
118
11
15
50:01
Meet America’s new swing voter: The anti-system voter. (Or: Why Democrats should think through nominating AOC in 2028)
A new paper finds anti-system sentiment — not left-right ideology — decided the 2016 and 2024 elections
Feb 18
•
G. Elliott Morris
156
67
33
If you're a poll junkie, we have news for you
More polls and averages are now available at FiftyPlusOne.news
Feb 17
•
G. Elliott Morris
125
3
21
The backlash against Trump is showing up in hard data, not just polls
New data on protest activity shows organized anti-Trump actions are 4x the size they were in the president's first term. Your weekly political data…
Feb 15
•
G. Elliott Morris
295
18
84
Democrats have the leverage in the shutdown over ICE
A majority of voters supports funding TSA and FEMA while conditioning additional ICE money on reforms
Feb 13
•
G. Elliott Morris
184
16
48
How "normie" voters feel about Trump now
Low-information voters have turned on Trump. Also: the SAVE America Act, and Gallup's exit from approval polling is less dramatic than you think.
Feb 12
•
G. Elliott Morris
and
David Nir
171
12
31
47:37
The less voters knew, the more they liked Trump in 2024. Not Anymore
The least-engaged Americans have swung 25 points against him since 2024 — about twice the shift among everyone else. Trump has flattened the engagement…
Feb 12
•
G. Elliott Morris
290
25
83
