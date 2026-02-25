Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

New poll: Voters would pause deportations to lower housing, food prices
Trump's State of the Union address was largely about crime and immigration. Our poll shows voters wanted to hear less about immigration policy and more…
  G. Elliott Morris
Ahead of State of the Union, Trump's approval falls to new low of 37%
The new Strength In Numbers/Verasight poll finds Democrats leading on the generic ballot by 10 points among registered voters, and Trump approval on…
  G. Elliott Morris
Political journalism needs fewer "takes" and more analytical legwork
Why I think what you’re getting with this newsletter is different, and why it matters right now
  G. Elliott Morris
Trump decides he'll FAFO on Supreme Court tariff ruling
The tariff ruling let President Trump blame judges and walk away from an unpopular policy. Instead, he attacked his own justices and announced new…
  G. Elliott Morris
The shutdown helps Democrats by changing what "immigration" means to voters
Trump's approval on immigration varies by nearly 20 points depending on whether respondents are asked about border security, deportations, ICE, or…
  G. Elliott Morris
Democrats should think out of the box for how to win in 2028
Democrats don't have to move right to win back Trump voters. Also: the DHS shutdown as electoral strategy, and The Argument's trans rights polling…
  G. Elliott Morris and David Nir
50:01
Meet America’s new swing voter: The anti-system voter. (Or: Why Democrats should think through nominating AOC in 2028)
A new paper finds anti-system sentiment — not left-right ideology — decided the 2016 and 2024 elections
  G. Elliott Morris
If you're a poll junkie, we have news for you
More polls and averages are now available at FiftyPlusOne.news
  G. Elliott Morris
The backlash against Trump is showing up in hard data, not just polls
New data on protest activity shows organized anti-Trump actions are 4x the size they were in the president's first term. Your weekly political data…
  G. Elliott Morris
Democrats have the leverage in the shutdown over ICE
A majority of voters supports funding TSA and FEMA while conditioning additional ICE money on reforms
  G. Elliott Morris
How "normie" voters feel about Trump now
Low-information voters have turned on Trump. Also: the SAVE America Act, and Gallup's exit from approval polling is less dramatic than you think.
  G. Elliott Morris and David Nir
47:37
The less voters knew, the more they liked Trump in 2024. Not Anymore
The least-engaged Americans have swung 25 points against him since 2024 — about twice the shift among everyone else. Trump has flattened the engagement…
  G. Elliott Morris
