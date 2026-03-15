Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers

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Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
1h

It’s a simple rule. Committed cultists, including MAGA voters, will not undrink the Kool-Aid. They’ll just suffer the consequences.

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carol gross's avatar
carol gross
19m

thank you so much for Strength in Numbers--I read you faithfully and you regularly introduce light into darkness

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